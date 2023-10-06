A heartwarming TikTok video of a Nigerian and British couple celebrating their second wedding anniversary has gone viral

The video shows how strong their marriage is, as they enjoy each other’s company and express their love

In one of the clips, the couple dance together and kiss, demonstrating their deep affection for one another

A captivating video of a happy couple from Nigeria and Canada has melted many hearts on TikTok's popular social media platform.

The video, posted to celebrate their second anniversary of marriage, reveals how strong and beautiful their relationship is, as they share some lovely moments together and show their love in different ways.

They appeared to be having a blissful union. Photo credit: TikTok/TheMakams

In one of the clips, the couple moves to the rhythm of a romantic song and kiss passionately, displaying their deep and genuine affection for each other.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Karen reacted:

"So very romantic."

Gabby F said:

"Why didn't you add "cos he's so fine?"

Shontay said:

"Long distance is so hard, I can't wait to finally marry my Nigerian man & for us to be together!"

Mrswoman wrote:

"Nigerian men are fun."

Lizique commented:

"I may have found my Nigerian King right here where I live, I hoping for a love like yours...XX."

Olgapotter950:

"All the best god bless yoU both."

Layo:

"Y'all are very cute."

Steph9:

"Congratulations beautiful couple."

Fejiro CB:

"Happy for you guys."

Amelia Katarzyna:

"Congratulations, I wish you both good luck and happiness."

Amara:

"Congratulations to you."

Mausezahn71:

"That's really how these men know how to deal with a woman and their love for the woman is huge."

AnnDrea Onyeuche:

"Congratulations! This is beautifulbe happy forever."

