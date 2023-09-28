Somadina Anyama and Angel Smith, former housemates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show, are happy to have fallen in love with each other

In a video sighted by Legit.ng they revealed they were in different relationships before the reality show

They assured their fans that their relationship would last beyond the reality show

BBNaija Somadina Anyama and Angel Smith have opened up about the ship they formed in Biggie's house.

The two, who were in different relationships before going for the reality show, met and fell in the fall while competing for the N120m grand prize.

Though they didn't win the prize, they formed a strong ship that fans hoped would last for a long time.

"We ended our past relationship to be with each other": BBNaija All Stars Soma, Angel chorus

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Soma and Angel say their love is real

In the clip, the former housemates explained that their love for each other is genuine as they didn't plan to fall in love when they first met on the show.

Speaking further about her past relationship, Angel promised to address her ex-lover since she is out of the competition.

See the clip of the interview below:

Fans react to the video of Soma and Angel talking about their relationships

Reactions have trailed the video where Soma and Angel spoke about their love affair.

Read some of them below:

@yettymoh:

"We await reunion oooo cs when soma won’t be able to give you that 10m for business you mentioned in the house, I guess problem go start."

@wisdombusybrain:

"Angel wey be weather, no worry na autumn she dey now, she go soon enter summer."

@_therealjuliet:

"The way I dey pity soma ehn the boy kuku sabi cry."

@oghenerie_jnr:

"I just dae pity Soma. Don’t worry, you will lurn."

@steadyy.x0099:

"Chai this boy, your mind go touch ground soon, Lol Dey play."

@d_realsolz:

"Wetin consign us. Mercy should win this Sunday make we see front".

@kissybabs.xo's:

"All of Una Dey pity soma,Una don pity Una self for that yeye relationship wey Una Dey ? Two adults found love,Una Dey find who go break whose heart."

@_4eyedgirl_:

"When angel breaks your heart , Soma shouldn't come and be crying like a baby ."

@datdezignerguy:

"Tears go flow for Soma eyes so tey e go dry, he go still Dey cry."

@akinpeluemmanuel:

"Soma breakfast is cooking."

BBNaija All Stars Soma dumps former girlfriend and reveals interest in Angel

Legit. ng previously reported that Soma revealed that he had parted ways with the lady he was dating before going for the show.

He fell in love with a fellow housemate on the reality show and decided to say goodbye to his former partner outside the Biggie's house.

In an interview with the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he spoke about his relationship.

