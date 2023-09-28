BBNaija All Stars housemates Somadina Anyama and Angel Smith are serious with their new ship, which started sailing on the reality show

A clip of how fans treated them with many gifts after they returned from a date has surfaced on social media

Items including food, cakes, money, flower bouquets and other items were displayed in the video

Fans of BBNaija All Stars lovers Somadina Anyama and Angel Smith are serious about their new ship and are already proving that to haters.

They gave the two lovers a special treat after returning from a date, and clips of the expensive items have gone viral.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans spoil Soma and Angel with surprise gifts, video trends

BBNaija Soma and Angel received many gifts from fans

The two former BBNaija All Stars housemates are in for a great time in their relationship with how their fans are pampering them.

Items ranging from food, flowers, money bouquets and cakes were all given to them.

See the video of the gift items below:

Netizens react to the video of the gift items Soma and Angel got

@sheilla bate:

"To be honest,Angel n Soma are good together,they live for the moment n I believe there's love.I wish them all the best."

@Yussif:

"We want to see you two in Ghana."

@precious:

"Because of una i don accept one guy for my yield make una no use single life kill me,so my relationship dey una hand oo."

@de ultimate:

"Like I always tell you pls Keep on loving urselves."

@Jesus baby:

"Abeg make una no get shippers stuff finish come break up."

@arikporeginap:

"Congratulations rare Gem personified . The winnings has not even started."

@CALLME_WEALTHYQUEEN:

"Sweet people, Baby AnG Soma."

@Faith B Igoche:

"Nice one dear."

@RAELYN GRACIE GRACYN:

"See has my body the sweet me."

@edithpatra466:

"My favourite ship ever ."

