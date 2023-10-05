Nollywood actress Judy Austin has written a short message to people who don't like her for marrying Yul Edochie

Since Yul made it known that he had taken her as a second wife, many have been insulting her for destroying May Edochie's home

Despite the insult thrown at her, she didn't call people haters. Instead, she said they are just confused admirers

Judy Austin, actress and second wife of Yul Edochie, is not yet tired of the insults and abuses thrown at her by people on social networking apps. She has written a short note to her haters and gave them a new name.

She wrote a short note to her fans despite the hatred she had received from them. She called them confused admirers to show her different opinion about them.

Judy Austin calls haters confused admirers Photo Credit @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Why Judy Austin calls fans confused admirers

The controversial actress has labelled her fans and people against her second marriage as confused admirers.

Austin has shown that she is not ready to give up. She has maintained a positive attitude despite opposition against her marriage.

See the post here:

Fans react to Judy Austin's post about haters

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Judy Austin on her Instagram page. Most people ignored the letter she wrote and continued raining abuses on her.

@precysweet5:

"Nobody admires you madam. It's only people like you that will support you. If you are so happy, you won't be so restless posting cos May is happy."

@pretiamaka:

"Just shut up and face your isimili zone. Onye eririer."

@iamkongla:

"This cheap bag of beans get mind ohh.i hate you to the bones even God hates you. from one marriage to another snatching and destroying peaceful homes. i hate you 10x."

@beautyshopsweden:

"May miserable fans why don't you Stay on May page , instead of coming here to cap nonsense. Judy is more beautiful than your May that's why Yul left her and married Judy . Who is wiith Yul now ."

@udeichistella:

"For your mind. You wish. Just know it now that I haven't un followed u is bcos I still want to come to ur page, read the comments and have serious laugh. Ur page is like comedy show I'm sure u know."

@edokpayi_rhoda_itohan:

"Aunty wey mumu. Mumu Obasi wife."

@sexy_amanda88:

"You need brain reset! where’s my cord."

@ifyesther20:

"Doesn't change the fact that you be Husband snatcher, second hand wife lol."

@melodychizoba:

"What is it to admire about you? A proud and unrepentant adulterer. Marriage is an institution ordained by God, what God has joined together let no man put assunder."

@marilynnjoku5:

"I hate u with passion Ewu."

Judy Austin admires herself in a new post

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Judy Austin gushed over her beauty in a new post.

In the picture, she rocked a mesh blue outfit with silver stones. She then took to the caption to commend herself and how God created her.

She said she is glowing because God is her protector. She called herself adorable names in the post.

Source: Legit.ng