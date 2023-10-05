Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared his opinion about money and how people should handle it

The actor said money is good, but it's not everything, and it is not worth selling one's soul over

The post sparked reactions, with most people bashing the actor as usual for taking colleague Judy Austin as his second wife

Yul Edochie recently shared his opinion about people letting money control their lives instead of being at peace with God.

In a post on his Instagram page, the filmmaker urged people not to sell their souls for money or let it rule them, as it is not worth it.

He added that even though money is good, it is not everything, and regardless of man's wealth, he would leave it behind after his death.

Yul, however, preached that people should be at peace with God and their fellow man and touch lives instead.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

As usual, netizens bashed the actor, and some people insinuated he was shading his first wife, May.

Read some comments below:

melisa_pearll:

"All because Queen May's businesses are thriving and she's flaunting her beautiful self. I know pain when I see one. May happiness never depart from her side again."

emelife_okechukwu_john_:

"Don't sell your d¡gnity for sweet kpekus as well. You advise and motivate too much but your mumu and nonsense attitude is on another level ❌"

mercy_amiss:

"Coming from a man whose baby mama was busy calling people who were against their adultery as poor and jobless "

abaziengozi:

"Same way u sold ur soul to Tinubu because of money."

doris_saturday_242:

"Is it not because of money you left enugu to Abuja looking for an appointment."

blossom.76:

"Don't sell your soul for strange woman. Don't let strange woman ruin your soul because she can never be like your wife.No matter how adulterous you are, you shall leave this planet earth one day.Learn to care for your real wife and children.Judy is a ma* gg*ot.on the road."

sportless_quin:

"Leave may alone! Let money control her that’s none of your bizz, you act like you care."

