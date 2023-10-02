Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has set social media on fire with a cute picture of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin

In the post, the actor wished his fans a happy new month and added that the photo of himself and his wife is the best many will see on social media today

The outspoken man also reminded his supporters of their new business and asked for patronage

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, seem to be enjoying all the attention they are getting from his fans on social media.

The controversial movie maker made a new post on his Instagram page and informed his fans to check it out because the picture is the best they would see on social networking apps today.

Yul Edochie slam his supporters

After posting a new image, he warned those who love him not to disagree with his opinion, as their point of view does not matter.

The father of four informed them to argue with their pictures if they think he and his wife's picture is not cute.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's picture

Some fans have reacted to the post made by the Nollywood actor. Some hailed him and Judy Austin, while others sent him to the gallows. See their reactions.

@fonchi_vanessa:

"We don’t have your time. Local people."

@chidamselcandy:

"Pin dis it will happen anytime soon."

@beatriceazoengo:

"People are angry because Judy is more beautiful and compliments Yul more than May."

@pep.gee.7712:

"Ooooo de womb dat carry you for nine months is rilli crying poor woman mama srry for your lost."

@doreen.cindy:

"You have never called her my wife, honey,sweetheart in public you just call her full name anyhow are you embarrassed or what."

@juliblast:

"Cute people."

@kelani_adeoti2:

"Trying so hard to be relevant. Yul goan sleep abeg."

@chidamselcandy:

"Na judy I dy pity now cuz yul plan to chop all her little saving ND d japa. But d olodo no go wise up now."

@denjigold:

"Sure . it is."

@chukwukaodinaka22:

"Enjoy urself my man women do not forget a man rest where he found peace."

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin start new business

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Yul Edochie and his second wife floated a new company, and they haven't kept calm about it.

The actor announced their new line of work on his Instagram page. He named the company Isi Mmili Global Limited and added that it's a real estate firm.

Edochie revealed that they have properties in the United States of America, Lagos and Abuja. And he called his fans to transact business with them.

