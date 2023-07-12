Controversial Nollywood actress Judy Austin is once again in the news after she took to social media to gush over her beauty

Taking to her official Instagram page, she shared a photo of herself and accompanied it with a caption where she called herself the most beautiful woman

Many netizens reacted to Judy’s post including her second husband, Yul Edochie, as he praised her

Popular Nigerian actress, Judy Austin, has once again got Nigerians talking over her latest post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star decided to share the news of her beauty with fans with a new photo.

In the picture, Judy was all smiles as she rocked a mesh blue outfit with silver stones on them. The actress then took to the caption to appreciate her good looks.

Nigerians react as Judy Austin brags about being the most beautiful. Photos: @judyaustin1

She wrote:

“It’s the beauty for me!!! The most beautiful woman!!! That’s how you glow when God is your PROTECTOR!!!”

Yul Edochie gushes over Judy Austin’s photo

Shortly after Judy shared her post on Instagram, her husband Yul Edochie, was seen showing his support for her in the comment section.

The movie star proceeded to hyping his second wife by approving of her post. He wrote:

“IJELE ODOGWU! God's special daughter.”

Netizens react to Judy Austin’s post as she gushes over her beauty

Judy’s post was also overrun with comments from netizens who bashed her. A number of them continued to accuse her of being behind the marriage troubles between Yul and his first wife, May Edochie.

christiionyinye:

“How many prominent personalities comment when you post,local fowl with your local clothes and wigs...husband snatcher.”

mrsj7575:

“Can't even see any celebrity on your page commenting, chiaaaa you took the bad luck to Yul too but come to Queen May wall I see the real QUEEN with Brian comment of prominent celebrities of timber and calibers.”

debbygoodlife:

“Don’t forget…A man who cheat for you will cheat on you ✌️✌️yul will leave you for someone else too.”

amara.vivian.969:

“Anyone who supports this woman is just like her and ready to break someone's home ,Nna there is nothing good about you .you have a very bad upbringing, your parents should be ashamed of themselves, because they did a very bad job.”

ebangha.ethel:

“Soon to be the one and only legal wife's..congratulations...u worked so hard for this position..”

iyke1steel:

“Rejoicing in another woman's sorrow what goes around comes around karma is a b.”

edochieokoye:

“Divorcing isn't the issue, hope she doesn't end up as a side chick to a married man or to another man?”

zara_savoia:

“May done eat remain for u Judy oya begin to they eat her leftover !! .”

May Yul Edochie reportedly begins divorce proceedings

Yul Edochie's first wife May has finally broken her silence and this comes at a very high cost for the actor.

According to a report by Lindaikejiblogofficial, the now mum of three after losing her first son months ago has moved to dissolve her marriage of 18 years to the filmmaker.

May and her counsel reportedly visited a court today July 10, to submit a petition against Yul.

Source: Legit.ng