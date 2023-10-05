The ongoing drama among BBNaija star Kess, his wife, Angel and his colleague Christy O has taken a new turn

The show's 2022 winner, Phyna, who is a friend of Christy O and Kess' has called his wife out over her claim of them sleeping together

According to Phyna, she will always defend her friends against injustice regardless of whatever people say or think

Big Brother Naija stars Christy O, and Kess have been in the news after his wife Angel alleged that they have been sleeping with each other.

Controversial star Phyna has waded into the matter, defending her friends and sharing unknown details.

Netizens react to Phyna's video Photo credit: @officialchristy_o/@unusualphyna/@angel_baby_dee

Source: Instagram

In a video online, the 2022 winner revealed she will always defend her friends, especially in the face of injustice, regardless of what people say.

Phyna said that nobody defends her and it is fine, but Kess' wife has been accusing everyone of sleeping with her husband, including her, and has said she would put it on social media.

She added that people would ask why she decided to speak up but would start saying something else if the news gets out.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, Christy O was heard in the background calling out colleague Tolanibaj for saying the accusation from Kess' wife is Karma.

She added that the DJ blocked her and refused to grant her interview like others.

See the clip below:

Netizens react to Phyna's videos

A lot of people called out Phyna for inserting herself into a situation that is not her business.

Read comments below:

maur_nnn:

"Why are people insulting her? Why are people quick to believe the woman. The chats she posted looked dodgy and cooked up."

lulu_whyte:

"Dear Nigerians, do you see how you guys pick your winner and later regret? very soon una go regret voting for illebaye. Na so she go begin talk rubbish online soon. All level 2 housemates are just somehow. God forbid."

tkiadii22:

"Go and take care of your father and leave people married matter. Restless winner."

vicdams:

"I dont blame phyna at all I blame kess cus if he hasn't been so disrespectful and talk trash about his wife this wont be happening."

dee_the_toughcookie:

"Dont ever get involved in the arguement of a couple. They will fix things and you will remain the hated one. Stay away!"

swt_ellaberry:

"Be like na today I go un.stan phyna! Why is she always everywhere?. Such a ta.cky behavior."

lovehelenah:

"This is the loudest I’ve heard Christy O"

bettyray8:

"Christy O wey dey knack person husband still get mouth they troll person for social media. Her shame is shaming me "

Kess' wife lambasts Christy O

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel continued to drag her husband and his colleague Christy O for sleeping with each other.

During an Instagram live session on social media, Angel disclosed that she had confronted Christy O about how she feels she has been sleeping with her husband.

According to Kess’ wife, Christy O assured her there was nothing going on between them because she has her boyfriend. Angel also said that Christy, a pastor’s daughter, told her there is still hope and love in her marriage with Kess.

Source: Legit.ng