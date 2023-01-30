Nollywood actress Judy Austin, who is actor Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife, has given her full support to the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi

According to Judy, who shared a picture with the LP logo, Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Ahmed deserve a chance to fix Nigeria

Her latest stand has been met with different reactions as some netizens declared that she has been forgiven of her sins because of Obi

Popular actress Judy Austin may have won more fans after she threw her weight behind the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Ahmed barely weeks before the 2023 general election.

Judy Austin, who has been repeatedly dragged for choosing to be a second wife to actor Yul Edochie, took to her Instagram page to make her preferred presidential candidate known.

Judy Austin says Peter Obi deserves a chance to fix Nigeria. Credit: @judyaustin1/ UGC

The actress simply wrote:

“PETER OBI and DATTI AHMED deserve a chance to fix Nigeria.”

Netizens react as Judy Austin declares support for Peter Obi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens as many applauded Judy for her decision. See some of the reactions below:

__qwin__believe__:

"❤️❤️ I love u ma’am."

__qwin__believe__:

"We stand and restand."

kemiite:

"Your sins are forgiven ijele odogwu 1 we are OBIdient❤️."

sanity.love:

"You don't have any choice na. You made you made Yul not to continue with his political ambition na, so Obi is a sure man for us we know, don't tell us."

makispie:

"You people are making this woman lovable with this rubbish comment. Me personally I never knew her until this online in law started dragging and trolling her. You guys should let her be. Judgement belongs on God."

promise.great8:

"Your sins are forgiven. Welcome home my child."

esthersky_77:

"Haaaaaa una don forgive."

soullesspsychic:

"The only good thing you have done in 11 years. I pardoned your partner in crime yesterday. Make sure you enjoy today because tomorrow will be hotter than fire. Ijele Obasi."

