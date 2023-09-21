Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has made a new revelation about some restaurants in Lagos State for the kind of services they render

In one of the episodes of her Akanchawa series, she exposed how some eateries make so much money without giving customers value for their money

She said she couldn't eat the food she was given at the place after paying so much. She later gave the food to her gateman

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai, has called out a particular eating house for not rendering satisfactory service when she visited the place.

In her funny Akanchawa series, she asked her fans if they have had any negative experiences when they eat out.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai photo credit @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

Lilian accuses eateries of ripping customers off

She said she went with her friend to eat, and they were offered blue bread. She made a video but couldn't eat the bread because it was too hard.

She also ordered pepper soup, which had more onions than protein. The actress also added that she only enjoyed the ambience, made her content, but couldn't eat any of the things she was served.

The movie act pleaded with owners of such service outlets to ensure they serve good food and concentrate on something other than aesthetics alone in their line of business.

Reactions trail actress Lilian Afegbai's video

Fans have reacted to the video made by the actress. Some of them stated that they only paid for the picture she took at the venue, while others called out businesses depriving customers from enjoying their money.

Read some comments below:

@ladyque_1:

"Na picture way you snap and ambience you dey pay for."

@bissy_bae_bee:

"Lagos restaurants wey you go go after spending ridiculous prices on food, on your way home you must branch another restaurant find Wetin you go chop."

@the_lilac_beauty_:

"If only the people in the comment section, listen to her full audio and understand English, some of you will just run to comment without understanding the situation. She never said she spent complete 400k on bread."

@whalemouth1:

"U nor know how much Emefiele use take change our money to Blue colour? My sister blue cost now oh."

@damilolabanire:

"Cook at hoit has been Said to be the cheapest form of living".

@.tobiloba:

"Well, many businesses on the island are just money laundering schemes

@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"After spending this amount, you no go still belle full you go still buy gala and drink balance am."

@hephzibahlandscape:

"Why not get a coo?"

@loveth_atsenuwa_:

"This girl na Benin girl ohh. Iyan I no buy the bread. God Abeg, oh you for just speaking your Benin language for us."

@julzmusics:

"Everything Na packaging. You don’t judge a book by its cover. The place fine but watin dem dey sell no compliment the look"

