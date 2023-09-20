A female student of Auchi Polytechnic has become a viral sensation after she was recorded eating fufu in class

Not minding how colleagues looked and laughed at her, the pretty lady consumed the meal with joy

Many people who watched the video commended the lady for not being ashamed of eating 'swallow' in public

An unidentified female student of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo caused quite a stir on social media for eating fufu with soup in public.

The young lady placed the sumptuous delicacy on the table as she consumed it with bare hands in the presence of her colleagues.

The Polytechnic student enjoyed her meal despite being laughed at. Photo Credit: @insideauchi

Source: TikTok

As she ate, people came around her seat to express surprise at what she was doing, with one of them videoing her. Some of them laughed at her.

Unperturbed, the pretty lady carried on with her meal happily. Two other wraps of fufu were seen in a transparent nylon on her table.

According to Inside Auchi TV, which shared the video, the incident happened in the Department of Mass Communication class. Many internet users hailed the lady.

Watch the video below:

Interent users react to the Auchi Poly student's eba meal

IamFerdy9 said:

"Edo people should be in a different planet."

charlesunegbu1 said:

"Abeg my dear chop na person wey dey alive and well fit chop if dem doubt ammm make dem ask MOHBAD."

Blessed King Ola said:

"Nice one. I think I'm in love with her for this."

Tekena said:

"This is so beautiful. I keep watching. she's legit."

Yomi said:

"I dey always pray make person carry food come class.

"I go be your bestie sharrrp."

Dennis Oritseweyinmi said:

"I love this babe for real..real Africa legend."

mopol5comedy said:

"Hungry grl no get shame ooo.''

Icon Ebube Wine Shop said:

"The pretty girl no even send, she just dey chop her food."

University student eats eba and soup in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female university student had gone viral over what she was eating in class.

In a video shared by @uniport_slays on Instagram, the young lady, in the presence of her coursemates and a lecturer, boldly consumed garri and soup.

Her coursemates perceived the aroma of her food and turned their heads to watch her in awe. The lady, however, cared less about the attention she was getting and focused on eating her food.

Reacting to the video, some netizens condemned the girl's actions, while others considered that she might have been too hungry to wait till the lecture ended.

Source: Legit.ng