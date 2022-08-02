Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai recently shared the tough time she faced while trying to travel to Abuja for a birthday party

The film star posted a funny video online where she lamented about her situation after she nearly missed the flight despite paying N285k for the ticket

Lilian noted that she eventually had to beg, and luckily for her, one of the staff helped her out after recognising her

Popular Nigerian actress, Lilian Afegbai, is known for sharing her funny experiences on social media and she recently recounted the trouble she faced ahead of her trip to Abuja.

According to the film star, she had a break from work and decided to go to Abuja for a friend’s child’s fifth birthday party because they had kept on reminding her about it.

She then noted how she called her agent to help her book a ticket and was sent a bill of N285k. Lilian added that she had to tell them to check correctly because she wasn’t traveling to Ghana or Rwanda. However, she was told that the price was correct.

Actress Lilian Afegbai recounts what she faced after buying flight ticket from Lagos to Abuja for N285k. Photos: @lillyafe

Lilian then got to the airport but was told that the boarding gate had closed. She tried to explain that it was a business class ticket and that it was quite expensive as she pleaded with staff at the airport.

However, all her pleas fell on deaf ears till another staff recognised her and proceeded to beg her boss on behalf of the actress before she was let through.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Lilian Afegbai’s airport story

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ericanlewedim:

“Hmm local flight that’s less than 1hr they won’t collect my 285k I will buy economy.”

Peac_hy:

“…the great narrator no one can tell a story pass you @lillyafe.”

Itz_lino:

“ Wetin this flight guys dy do no go well o.”

Chizhairsempire:

“Your story is always funny and interesting . #KeepingUpWithLily❤️”

Omi_the_brand:

“Abeg be doing story time more often I Don laugh choke.”

Shennelmillz:

“Your story time is dope I cried last week when I paid 82k for economy ticket … this country is finished!!”

Interesting.

