A hilarious clip of an elderly woman who wrapped her phone in white leather paper and tied it up has warmed hearts

The woman must have got a call from someone and the clip showed how she unwrapped the leather paper to answer the phone

A person behind the camera commented on the clip on TikTok as the reason why the woman always missed her first call

A funny video of an elderly woman who safeguards her phone by wrapping it in white leather paper and securing it with a knot has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman must have received a ring from someone, and the video captured the amusing scene of how she carefully untied the knot and peeled off the leather paper to reach her phone.

Nigerian woman protects phone with local nylon. Photo credit: TikTok/@256buddutv

Source: TikTok

A witty remark from a person behind the camera accompanied the video on TikTok, explaining why the woman always missed her first call.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Eddy Kato reacted:

"Mine will buy airtime on the phone and turn it off because she doesn't want the airtime to finish."

Maghie april said:

"Mine whenever you call you will be asked who is this? You have too explain yourself."

UsemhleNkosi Nyambos wrote:

"I will call her the whole day when I asked her why you didn't pick up my calls, her response I don't have airtime."

Monalisa Tafirenyika commented:

"The spin took me out."

Frank63737:

"At least she has it mine you first call Neighbour to tell her to pick up the phone is always in house noganba obayaki kati."

Sebandekejazira:

"Mine bought a cover bigger than the phone."

Tania Kgoale

"I like them when they complain about the caller after the conversation without dropping the call."

Ejezie Magnus:

"At least she is keeping it safe. Mine will leave her own outside and would remember the next morning after rain must soak the phone over night."

Old woman and her husband walk hand in hand on the road

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that a video shows an old couple still passionately in love after many years.

In the video shared on TikTok by a user named @rollybobo7, the couple walked hand in hand on the road.

They looked like they did not want to leave each other behind as they held hands tightly like a young couple.

Source: Legit.ng