Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, has now replied actress Lilian Afegbai

Lilian had earlier taken to social media to share a video where she complained about the price of Warri Pikin’s asoebi for her wedding ceremony

Warri Pikin reacted by sharing how Lilian was not present when she had her first low-budget wedding 10 years ago

Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, with real name Anita Asuoha, has now shared her thoughts after actress Lilian Afegbai jokingly called her out.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Lilian shared a video, complaining about the price of Warri Pikin’s asoebi as she prepares to remarry her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu.

Real Warri Pikin has addressed Lilian Afegbai's complaints about the price of her asoebi. Photos: @realwarripikin, @lillyafe

Taking to the comment section of the viral video, Warri Pikin reacted to Lilian’s complaints.

According to the comedian, Lilian was not in attendance when she got married in a low-budget way to her husband 10 years ago. She added that the actress still wants to wear old clothes to her dream wedding.

Warri Pikin’s comment reads in part:

“But wait o Lilian 10years ago you nor come my low budget wedding. 10years after you wan wear old clot my dream wedding shoooooo!”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Real Warri Pikin replies Lilian Afegbai. Photo: @lillyafe

Netizens react as Warri Pikin reacts to Lilian Afegbai’s complaints

Warri Pikin’s comment drew a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them were amused by what the comedian had to say. Read some of their comments below:

xcelsiri:

“@realwarripikin na only U fit marry one person two times. I greet U ma.”

idowuolayiwola:

“@realwarripikin she talk say fake life na strategic and constructive.”

Real Warri Pikin counts down to remarriage with husband of 10 years

Real Warri Pikin has now begun her countdown to her big day. She is getting married for the second time to her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of romantic pre-wedding photos of herself with her man.

Not stopping there, she also took to her caption to express excitement at saying yes again to the ‘man of her dreams’.

