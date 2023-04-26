Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai expressed her outrage at the unpredictable power supply system outside the country

The movie star, who is currently in South Africa, mentioned that she never knew that other foreign countries experienced a power failure

Lilian, however, went on to cheer her countrymen by letting them know how they stood at an advantage over South Africa

Nigerian actress and film producer, Lilian Afegbai, has taken to social media to share her horrible experience with power failure outside the country.

The actress, currently in South Africa, bemoaned that cellular networks and data services become unavailable anytime electricity is down.

In the post she shared, she wrote:

"I nor know say Nepa dey take light for abroad."

Lilian, however, mentioned that generators are only seen in established locations.

"Any small thing them go take light oh; four hours, six hours. They go tell you say them go take am at intervals, them go dey send you messages. They come give am one name say na load shedding. Wetin you dey shed for the load? NEPA take light abi NEPA no take light?

"And wen dem take this light for here, no network, data everything no dey work. I go cinema dey watch movie dem take light…And for house, dem no get generator except like all these proper established places.

"Our own [for Nigeria] sef if light goes off we dey get network but here you no fit communicate, you no go get network," she said in parts.

Netizens react to Lilian's post about power failure in SA

meloney05':

"Which abroad are u oo? Because ur story nor clear."

veeveeyano:

"The shedding dey affect the load abeg shout Up NEPA nor mind dem."

mark_iaomai:

"Aunty NEPA dey shed people destiny for naija oh! Na two different things!"

biva_cosmetics:

"Nepa take light abi them no take am."

akpunwaanwe:

"Which abroad exactly.? In the US, power is constant; unless you don’t pay your bills; or there is a major natural disaster… etc. Plus in those rare cases, it’s back up in no time. In Nigeria, it’s the norm, that’s the difference."

