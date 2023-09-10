Skit maker Kiekie, in a trending video, spoke on the need for women to support their husbands in the home

Kiekie cited her home as an example as she revealed she shares household bills with her husband

In a reaction, actress Chizzy Alichi opposed Kiekie's school of thought as she said irrespective of how much she makes, the bills were on her husband

A video of popular skit maker Kiekie advising women on the need to support their men financially has gone viral online.

Kiekie, during a conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa, shed light on why she shares household bills with her husband.

Actress Chizzy Alichi refuses to be a part of women who split bills with their husbands. Credit: @kie_kie @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

According to Kiekie, it's essential for partners to contribute financially when sharing a household.

Kiekie said splitting the rent with her husband makes her feel more comfortable in her home.

She said:

"When you’re paying the rent, your husband cannot tell you to get out of the house. This is because you contributed for half of it."

Chizzy Alichi reacts to Kiekie's idea

The actress, in reaction to the video, said she refused to be part of the women who split bills with their husbands, adding that it was all on her husband to cater for.

"I refuse to be in this Whatsapp group, no matter how much i make, bills is for my Oga only," she wrote.

See the post below:

Social media users react to Chizzy Alichi's comment

See some of the comments below:

jbjaunty:

"She didn’t say you people should do it. She only said what works for her. E no work for you?"

d_flashymedic:

"People need to understand what she is saying. She is just saying women need to be contribute to the home. For her, it’s most especially rent, for others it could be anything."

prisca__chi:

"I have tried this pattern of assisting spouse, but I notice this.men just relax with settling Bills and just leave it all for you, as you dey form super woman, I would rather assist with some little and sensible expenses jn silent and move on."

monjolaoluwa__:

"the women shouting “I’m never paying bills” are actually the breadwinners in their various homes. Dey play ."

thesparkles_chic:

"Dear future husband, I cannot help u to pay rent ooo but other little bills."

Source: Legit.ng