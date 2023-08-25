A gossip page has shared a disturbing post of a female netizen wishing actor Yul and May Edochie's daughter death

This is coming months after the couple lost their 16-year-old son Kambilichukwu, which threw the family into mourning

The latest disturbing comment by a lady has left netizens talking, with many expressing their displeasure and calling on May and Yul to take action

A lady on Facebook identified as Ukawuike Uzochi Sandra has sparked reactions with her death wish for Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May's daughter Danielle death.

Yul and May have been making headlines since the actor married his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife.

Lady wished Danielle Edochie death.

In a recent post Legit.ng sighted on a Gossip page on Facebook, the lady made a disturbing wish for Danielle Edochie while commenting on another post.

Reactions as lady wishes Yul Edochie's daughter death

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post as many called on Yul and May to take action against the lady. See the comments below:

Uche Anastasia Ahana:

"Na she and her cohort go dye. As they kee one the thing sweet them they are planning to take another one but instead Their Children will go in for it. Obituary will be sound I."

Loveth Adaeze Chibueze:

"Hmmm nawoo wickedness of this world is too much, nothing will ever happen to may and her children again the Bible says affliction shall not rise the second time, I pray for divine protection of God upon them ijn amen."

Viola Kwaje:

"It's like they are planning to take away the life of the innocent girl Danielle, and if it's true, Queen May has to take a step."

Amaka Loreta:

"they should arrest sarah Martins or whatever she called herself, to provide this fool."

Mojor Brown:

"That lady needs to be arrested with immediate effect."

Did a male netizen wish Davido death?

One Twitter user, @Winco_3, had posted a video showing the large crowd at Burna Boy’s cancelled concert in the Netherlands, adding that Davido would be unable to pull such number at his burial.

It did not take long after the troll’s tweet went viral for it to catch Davido’s attention.

The DMW boss questioned the netizen on why he wanted him dead. He also asked if he had personally done something to him.

