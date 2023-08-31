May Edochie, wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, has broken her silence in response to the disturbing death threats thrown at her daughter

The unsettling news of death prayers directed at Danielle Edochie recently stirred massive concern online

Ukawuike Uzochi Sandra, allegedly responsible for these sinister messages, appeared to hold malice towards the young girl

May Edochie, wife of Nollywood veteran Yul Edochie, has spoken out after death threats have been sent to her daughter.

Legit.ng previously broke the news that fans and celebrities raised concerns about May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, after she received several death prayers online.

May Yul Edochie finally speaks on the death threats her daughter Danielle received Credit: @mayyuledochie, @danielleyuledochie

A user said to be Ukawuike Uzochi Sandra appeared to have harboured bitterness for the adolescent, as she was the one who sent the death requests to the actor's daughter.

Many social media users, however, called for her arrest after seeing the posts.

In a new update, May came online to appreciate everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers. The actor's wife begged God to eliminate every giant in their families, believing God would intervene for her and her children."

Sharing a lovely picture of herself, she wrote:

"I appreciate y'all amazing fans for standing in the gap with prayers for me and my family. May God remove every giant in your families.

The God that breaks waters will break our water. Love always".

See her post below

May's post sparks reactions

Fans and celebrities compensate the mourning mother.

See their comments below:

blessn07:

"Our God is definitely for us and nobody can be against us. Love you like crazy my sweetheart @danielleyuledochie ❤️❤️❤️ Love you to the moon and back baby sis ❤️❤️❤️."

sugardestiny_official:

"My Joy giver❤️ seeing you looking beautiful and healthy as always put a smile on my face ❤️❤️❤️ you’re loved 4ever ma."

bensonokonkwo:

"Your sincerely appreciate daughter of grace The host of heaven will restore you and your household in multiple folds.

"By reason of favour , as you call on the Lord , heavens will support you , nothing will bring down the grace of God in your life and family and His goodness will not be far from you and your household In Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

rytaddiva:

"Amen Love you beautiful ❤️ you and family are covered with thy precious blood of Jesus Christ ❤️."

mrlukeson:

"Ok! This woman’s maturity should be studied abeg."

iamlilcassie:

"Momma remove sneakers abeg preeeeessss their necks with heel."

Sarah Martins apologises to Edochie's family

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has finally bowed to pressure as she recently tendered an apology to the Edochie family and fans as she withdrew from interfering in Judy Austin, Yul and May Edochie's drama.

Sarah, who appeared to have pitched her tent with Yul's second wife, Judy, was accused of paying a lady to make disturbing wishes against Yul and May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, which sparked outrage that saw her slamming her senior colleague Rita Edochie.

In a recent update, Sarah apologised for causing the family pain following advice from the media personality Daddy Freeze.

