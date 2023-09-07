Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has now reacted to being trolled for attending the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal judgement

Taking to social media, the movie star shared photos of himself at the tribunal as she congratulated Tinubu on the court’s judgement

According to Yul, he was at the tribunal to show his unwavering support and solidarity for Tinubu, this got netizens sharing their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has now congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Tribunal’s judgement.

Recall that Yul became a trending topic on social media after he was spotted at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) judgement that took place on September 6, 2023.

In a new development, the movie star shared more photos of himself at the PEPT and accompanied it with a caption where he explained his presence there.

According to Yul, he was there to show his 100% support to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He then went ahead to congratulate the president.

He wrote:

“Yesterday I was in court to show my 100% support and unwavering solidarity to my leader,

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat GCFR. Congratulations Mr. President. The Jagaban. ASIWAJU BOY 100%.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie congratulates Tinubu on Tribunal’s judgement

Yul Edochie’s post after attending the PEPT judgement and his congratulatory message to Tinubu caused a buzz on his Instagram page. A number of netizens took to his comment section to share their mixed feelings.

Read some of them below:

shomie_thickana:

“Why u no show your support before election??? Why u no campaign for him? Lend your voice? Its now his president that you want to support him....judy errand boy.”

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

“This man no send anybody ooo, he is living his life the way it pleases him and if you don't like how he live you can hu**ge transformer.”

kizzyservicehubltd:

“Anywhere belle face nah front. ”

veramuna22:

“Hunger no be anybody mate.”

danthedisciple:

“From Odogwu to Odiegwu…”

festiliity:

“But why were you intending to become a president before.”

anyanwuamobi:

“Anywhere belle face. Hunger Naa your mate? May is no longer there to pay your bills and cover your asss. Nonsense.”

confam_owonicash:

“My question why you didn’t support him before and during the election why now .”

adaeze__r:

“Abeg make una leave this Man alone!! He's not the only person that been through this, enough of the insult please some of una Papa has 4 wives and some of una brothers has 2 wives and baby Mama's. So make you all resttttttttt!”

Davido reacts to Tribunal's judgement

Popular singer, Davido, has joined many other Nigerians to react to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.

The Tribunal had passed its judgement on the cases levelled against Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The tribunal’s judgement was met with a reaction from DMW boss, Davido. On his Twitter page, the music star shared his thoughts on the development.

