A video of ace comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, at a house party and in public together for the first time since their house was razed trends

In the viral clip, Mabel could be heard replying to the person recording herself and her hubby that the reason she was happy or smiling was because of what she was wearing

While AY was seen singing and a bit upbeat, Mabel noted that she looked like a call girl in the outfit she had on

Popular interior decorator and wife of Nigerian comedian AY Makun, Mabel has stirred emotions online with a comment she made in a trending video of herself and her hubby at a party.

Since the fire incident that razed their home, this is the first time the couple would be seen in public together.

Photos of AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, hanging weeks after their house was gutted by fire. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@realmabelmakun

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, AY looked quite upbeat as he sang along and danced to Burna Boy's song playing in the background.

"I look like a call girl" - Mabel's comment stirs reactions

However, it didn't seem Mabel was as upbeat as her husband in the trending video. We could hear in the video when the person behind the camera asked her to smile and stop acting like she was out with someone else's spouse/sugar daddy.

Read Mabel's reply asking her to smile:

"I feel like a call girl. Like he is not my husband"

Watch the trending clip of the couple back in Nigeria hanging out:

See the reactions the video stirred

@havilahdivas101:

"I have some dresses for her o."

@phabulousthreads_:

"This thing is not easy, it will really take her time to adjust. As a fashion influencer that has collections of many high end brands. Hugs mama."

@hairbychybrand:

"May God replace everything they have lost multiple times."

blvck_blizzy:

"But dang! The body on Mabel."

@adefuyeadefowope:

"She is looks so cute and very shy....baba is the groovy one what a cute combination."

@iye.360:

"Trying to hard amidst all that happend you should calm down...you have been explaining too much."

@saent00:

"It looks forced."

@thesparkles_chic:

"This isn't necessary, u can tell that they are not really happy."

@_emmiegram:

"Bad belle really full 9ja sha, Cz I don’t get the hate comments I’m seeing here. So they should be crying that their house go burnt down?? Y’all need Jesus fr."

@ijay2sweet:

"Are you all pained now really? You all are pained cos they refused to be weighed down by what happened to them?"

Source: Legit.ng