Hours after Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal trended online over a clip of her in a very raunchy state in bed with an unknown man, she reacts

The movie star shared a photo of herself in an old woman's custom while holding a pestle with some unusual hashtags attached to the photo

Many of the actress's fans have taken to their social media pages to show solidarity with her as well as her celebrity colleagues

Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has been trending online since a video of her in bed getting frisky with an unknown man leaked.

Hours after the video leaked and became the bane of discussion on social media, the movie star summoned courage as she reacted to the viral video.

Moyo Lawal reacts to a leaked video of her with a photo of herself dressed like an old woman. Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

"Moyo baby, we stand with you" - Fans, celebs send love to actress

Moyo shared a photo of herself in custom looking like a tattered old woman but was seen holding a pestle.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In truth, what Moyo intends to convey with this photo is unknown, but many of her fans note that they stand in solidarity with her.

Some of her colleagues like Angela Eguavoen, Nina Ivy, Uche Ogbodo, Mimi Orjiekwe and Boborisky have all reacted to the photo with nothing but love and supportive messages.

See Moyo Lawal's post reacting to her leaked video:

See how netizens reacted to Moyo Lawal's post

@gossipmilltv:

"The lord is your strength!!! We stand with you!!!"

@bobrisky222:

"My baby ❤️."

@fatherdmw55:

"I love your videos tho."

@tinaomovo:

"The funniest thing on Instagram is that when one of these celeb does something wrong oh the rest stewpid people with blue tick will be applauding her calling my baby, I stand with you , strong girl etc all of una Dey crase . Ediotic set of hypocritical fellows."

@gistloverblog_mediaoutlet:

"Igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo S3x tape o le baye eh je, speed darlington over to you."

@ucheogbodo:

"A Queen you are MO."

@angelaeguavoen:

"Actor and much more!!❤️."

@itsvibesangel_:

"We are waiting."

@lingeriebytemmy:

"If I no send was a person."

@chi_judithfelix:

"You posted her your s3xtape yourself to trend."

@admiral0075:

"That guy no sabi knack self, he is a fing embarrassing."

Clip of Bobrisky & Moyo Lawal shaking their bum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Bobrisky and Moyo Lawal met at a restaurant and danced together, weirdly shaking their backside for the camera.

The viral footage, shared online by Moyo, got people talking as netizens were quick to query the crossdresser after noticing some things in the clip.

Fans pointed out that Bobrisky had a fake bum and that he also wore multiple leggings and body shapers.

Source: Legit.ng