Actor Uche Maduagwu has called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to suspend his colleague Moyo Lawal

This comes after Moyo's private tape went viral on social media; Uche described the actress' action as unacceptable

Uche claimed he shed tears while watching the video, a statement which stirred reactions from many

Curvy actress Moyo Lawal has been trending on social media after her private tape went viral.

The video has sparked reactions from many Nigerians, including her colleague Uche Maduagwu who has called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to suspend Moyo over her leaked tape.

In a viral video, Uche described Moyo's action as unacceptable and embarrassing.

According to him, Moyo has some explanation to give as he urged the AGN not to let her act until the Police have investigated.

Uche claimed he shed tears while watching the tape

“Dear MOYO, abeg what MORAL Lesson is this video teaching our PIKINS ni Tori OLORUN? To say this is EMBARRASSING na understatement." he said in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video:

Netizens react as Uche Maduagwu calls on AGN to take action against Moyo Lawal

See some of the comments below:

themanfromuncleishere:

"Oga as you open shirt like this, you for add that your red bra join. Grown man go dey behave like coke wey dem shake."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Did Dey investigate you wearing a red bra and acting Delulu disturbing the peace of everyone."

ucheoma_7':

"Shee if she give am en no go collect clean mouth.. Mumu man."

evve__lynn:

"Ode you dey cry untop person leaked vidoe ."

sisi_painter87:

"It happened to Tiwa but y’all ‘Stand with Tiwa’ cos “ she’s the victim”. But now, make Moyo go dyye abi?"

What Moyo Lawal said about her leaked tape

After her private video leaked and became the bane of discussion online, Moyo Lawal summoned courage as she reacted to the viral video, Legit.ng reported.

Moyo shared a photo of herself in custom looking like a tattered old woman but was seen holding a pestle.

In truth, what Moyo intends to convey with this photo is unknown, but many of her fans note that they stand in solidarity with her.

Source: Legit.ng