Actress Regina Daniels has shared a video of her getting playful with her second son Khalifa via his Instagram page

The actress revealed they were obsessed with each other as she described him as her lookalike

The sweet video of the mother and son has left fans gushing, as some said Khalifa should appreciate his mum for choosing the right partner

Nollywood star Regina Daniels has warmed hearts with an adorable video of her with her second son Khalifa, who she had with a popular businessman and politician, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In the short clip shared via Khalifa's Instagram page, the mother and son were seen bonding in a playful mood.

Regina Daniels bonds with her son. Credit: @princekhalifanwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina, who manages the Instagram page for her son, revealed they were obsessed with each other, adding that he is her lookalike.

The mother of two wrote in her caption:

"Mama’s lookalike We are obsessed with each other @regina.daniels."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' video with son

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

amaka6807:

"Your mama make the right decision."

graci.ousgift:

"Make Una they thank Una mama oooo ."

anjola.sxnnnnn:

"Awnnn so cute a mother and son❤️❤️❤️."

winnie.onuoha:

"A perfect replica."

bae_beie:

"Cabon copy."

faith_cutie_3:

"Love you Gina ❤️."

sarkcessmundy:

"'We are waiting for her soon."

theuncommonlewis:

"Just can’t stop watching this is so cute❤️."

bigmykod:

"My little bobo ❤️❤️."

roselinesimon72:

"A moment you will never forget ❤️."

princess.tamba.9047:

"My favorite forever sweet 16 queen heart outside her body ♥️ ♥️."

nguvyagernor:

"Nah, you look like your dad ❤️."

barbiegoddess_ada:

"my sister and baby."

Regina Daniels visits an orphanage in Abuja

In another report via Legit.ng, Regina Daniels visited an orphanage home with the wife of the Senate president, Ekaette Akpabio.

The mother of two continued her role as a senator’s dutiful wife.

Regina was seen rocking a body-hugging red dress, a brown handbag, and matching pairs of high-heeled shoes.

Reacting, someone said:

"“Dis ones keep cashing out Nigeria money , seriously una judgement is coming from God.”

Source: Legit.ng