Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is back in the news after she and other senators' wives recently visited an orphanage

The movie star shared lovely photos of her in a red dress as she mingled with less privileged kids at the orphanage

Regina revealed that the visit was to support the president’s wife, Remi Tinubu, and netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has continued to carry out her role as a politician’s dutiful wife and slaying her fashion game while at it.

Just recently, the movie star visited an orphanage home with the wife of the Senate president, Ekaette Akpabio, in their bid to support the president’s wife, Remi Tinubu.

Regina Daniels looked gorgeous in red as she visited an orphanage home. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mother of two was seen looking lovely in a body-hugging red dress paired with a brown handbag and matching pairs of high-heeled shoes.

Regina seemed to carry the role of being a senator’s wife very well as she mingled and interacted with the children at the orphanage home.

According to Regina, Remi Tinubu remains committed to uplifting the less privileged in the community.

Her caption reads:

“We joined Her Excellency Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio in visiting orphanage homes, in support of the First Lady of Nigeria’s initiative, Her Excellency Mrs. Oluremi Bola Tinubu. Her Excellency remains committed to uplifting the less privileged in our society and will actively support poverty alleviation initiatives for the benefit of all Nigerians, especially those who are marginalized.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels visits orphanage to support Remi Tinubu

Regina Daniels’ new photos at the orphanage caused a stir among her Instagram followers for different reasons. A number of them were impressed by her sense of style, while others commended her role as a politician’s wife.

Read some of their comments below:

adinmasomadina:

“Lady in red.”

talkwithkess:

“Not just a senator's wife but a star also.”

mi_best2:

“She always stands out .”

amarah_king:

“The real odogwu wife.”

kwensheila:

“My own is please where did you get this gown."

shugabea_mua:

“Dis ones keep cashing out Nigeria money , seriously una judgement is coming from God.”

moreenpilo:

“Keep up the good work ❤️.”

_queen__annie:

“Senator wifyyyyy .”

getcalvina:

“@regina.daniels evidence ur grace is different.”

amara_jessy212:

“This tribunal petition no reach Ur body to dey post U visit orphanage .”

