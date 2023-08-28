Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shown love to her senior colleague, Mercy Johnson

On August 28, 2023, Mercy Johnson clocked 39 and Regina celebrated her on Instagram with a special message

A number of netizens reacted after Regina described Mercy Johnson as her mummy and her mentor

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, recently clocked 39 and young film star, Regina Daniels celebrated her with glowing words.

On August 28, 2023, Regina took to her official Instagram page to share a lovely photo of Mercy Johnson and she accompanied it with a sweet message.

According to the fellow politician wife and mother of two, Mercy Johnson is her mummy and her mentor. Not stopping there, Regina continued to describe the celebrant with very lovely words.

Regina called Mercy Johnson a woman of grace, love and compassion among other things. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my very own queen, my mummy and mentor @mercyjohnsonokojie

To describe you, I will start by saying you are so graceful, full of love and compassion and more than worthy of emulation. The world knows I will always love and admire you my queen. Happy birthday my queen @mercyjohnsonokojie.”

Mercy Johnson reacts to birthday message from Regina Daniels

Mercy Johnson later caught wind of Regina Daniels’ sweet birthday message to her and she took to her comment section to react.

The celebrant showed her appreciation to her junior colleague while also expressing her love for her. She wrote:

“Thank you sweetheart, Love you loads today and always. I appreciate it.”

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ birthday message to Mercy Johnson

Many other fans were also moved by Regina Daniels’ sweet birthday message to Mercy Johnson and they joined in sharing their well-wishes to the actress. Read some of their comments below:

portiafreeman06:

“August is all for you mama Purity, happy birthday darling.”

official_.maggy:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️legendary , luv 4rm kenya.”

Chupsycuti:

“Happy birthday ma’am, blessings always .”

tinababy_gh:

“Happy birthday mama.”

kabiru_father_ambursa:

“Happy birthday.”

