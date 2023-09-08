Record producer JJC Skillz recently shared a heartwarming video of him and his children in the UK

The proud dad was spotted with twin baby boys, his older daughter, and son as they shared some family moments

The video has left many of JJC Skillz's fans and followers gushing as many applauded his action

Nigeria's veteran producer and former singer, JJC Skillz, has shared a lovely video of him linking up with his children in London, UK.

JJC Skillz, who was once married to Nollywood star Funke Akindele, was seen in the heartwarming video bonding with his two twin boys, son and daughter.

JJC Skillz shares video of him in the UK. Credit: @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment JJC Skillz’ eldest daughter, Tamira Bello, picked him up at the airport. The father and daughter were later spotted at a restaurant before he met up with his twins.

Sharing the heartwarming clip on his Instagram page, JJC Skillz stated in his caption that peace of mind was overrated.

He wrote:

“Peace of mind is underrated. Patience is a virtue."

Watch the video below:

Fans react as JJC Skillz hangs out with his kids

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

prettypearl_businesshub:

"Regards to our adorable twin ❤️❤️❤️."

dolapoolasojiajayi:

"God bless u more 4 lookin after ur kids."

makanjuabimbola:

"Baba ibeji (Father of twins.)"

binet4u:

"Aww... Beautiful family... Allah continue to bless you and your family...❤️✌."

queenthemagnificent:

"God bless you and your beautiful children.."

funmi_obadeyi:

"❤️❤️❤️ Family over everything."

iamfootboss__01:

"Alhamdulilahi for the safe trip sir ."

bisisflavors:

"Awww this is really beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Alhamdullilah shukuran God bless ur beautiful family always ❤️❤️❤️ My little Cuties have really grown Oluwaseun God protections on them always sir ameen."

missadecrown:

"Uncle welcome back to london."

adehanmi:

"This makes me so happy seeing Our Precious little Champions ."

olabisiakiyode:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love from here."

Source: Legit.ng