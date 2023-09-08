Portable's wife Bewaji has been assured of her place in his life as he recently took to social media to show her off

The singer and his wife rocked matching outfits as they prepared to leave the country for his US tour

This comes after the Zazu crooner got into a messy drama with his second baby mama, who called him out for being a deadbeat dad

Zazu crooner, Portable keeps showing off his wife Bewaji, as the queen of his household despite his dealings with numerous women.

Following a call out from one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry, for being a deadbeat dad, the singer rewarded his wife with a trip.

Portable shows off his wife as they travel Photo credit: @portablebaeby

The singer recently departed the country for his US tour, and in a video on his page, he revealed he took Bewaji with him.

The couple twinned in matching joggers and hoodies as Bewaji flaunted their passport in her hand.

Portable captioned the post with:

"Mama ZEH Pelu Dr ZEH IKA Family Never Broke Again Set Awon Talk Nad Do International Musician"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

adeagboyetunde716:

"The rest will be feeling lonely at the top......gbengbengben."

maamipeemah21:

"Omoh if nah me be ya baby mama ni I go just Dey cry everyday ni because he choke ooo is very different oo "

b_for_blessing_anna:

"The rest of ur concubines right now feeling lonely and depressed "

lucy_ukuma:

"This lady is going through allot "

cute_chidinma:

"King and Queen ❤️❤️❤️una wadoh "

lammys_fashion_store:

"Lonely at the top for other wives."

thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

"Eiii… I love this ❤️"

folashade_abimbola_lawal:

"The fact that he’s taking care of ewatomi I love that aspect."

