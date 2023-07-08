Regina Daniels recently visited her husband Ned Nwoko's office at the House of Senate and netizens were thrilled

The actress finally shared photos from the visit and it got her fans hailing her and highlighting how much she has grown

Quite a number of people advised the mum of two to give special thanks to her mum for changing her life

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has continued to earn the admiration of many on social media with her growth and change in lifestyle owing to her marriage to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

The mum of two recently visited her husband's office at the House of Senate on a special invitation.

Netizens gish over photos of Regina Daniels from House of Senate Photo credit: @regina.daniels

After the video of the inspiring moment made the rounds, Regina teased her fans some more by sharing photos from her visit.

The actress captioned her post with:

"Still the same girl with the same name. Just a different mindset and way of life ✨"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Regina's post

The actress' post got people hailing her and some fans telling her to thank her mum for elevating her status in life.

Read some reactions gathered below:

official_amblessed:

"Every morning carry crowd go greet your mama"

ijayy_x:

"Ur mama really see the future."

richie__smallz:

"Mother of two looking so yummy "

just_elizabethben:

"Regina be making Mr Ned glow "

simeon.delight:

"We definitely saw the changes and we’re rooting for you ❤️"

oluchiebicha:

"Bianca and ojukwu for our own time."

arewatolani:

"To be with old man and enjoy life is better than all this small small boy that doesn't have respect for women even if you suffer with them then go still betray you."

