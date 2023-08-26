A female fan was overjoyed after she saw recently evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya at a shopping mall

The lady was so excited that she went on her knees to greet the billionaire son in the trending video

As expected, the video has stirred reactions online, with many expressing their disappointment at the lady's action

Less than a week after his eviction from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars house, Kiddwaya continues to make headlines.

This time around, the billionaire son who was spotted at a shopping mall got more than he bargained for with the display of love from an unknown female fan.

A video that has gone viral showed the moment the lady, who was excited to see the billionaire son, went down on her knees to greet him.

Kiddwaya, who was stunned by her action, promptly raised and embraced her.

Netizens react as lady kneels to greet Kiddwaya

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as concerned netizens expressed disappointment with the lady for kneeling to greet Kiddwaya.

TheOnlyQueenLilian:

"Hia God, there are some certain things i will not do in my life , gush."

CONFIDENCE ✨:

"Why did u knee down Jesus Christ."

The_Real Bibi :

"If to say I be her boyfriend,I go break up straight!!!!."

Ese:

"Na their type dey off slippers before they enter bank.

ceewhy8:

"@nwokoebele nah God….why you go kneel down."

oliviakelly:

"N she no dey knee down greet her parents oo "

Tobiloba :

"God forbid make I kneel down greet person because of money."

LOLO Akusinachi:

"I even think say na Jesus una letter see for this life, I for tell u wetin u go tell am for me ."

Olamide:

"And una no de respect God like this o ."

Benny:

"@Favour Benjamin19 Why I go kneel to hug my fellow human."

Kiddwaya says he is happy with eviction

Kiddwaya's eviction from the BBNaija All Stars show came when he needed it the most.

In an interview, the reality star revealed he was happy the jury team that kicked him out chose him instead of Tolanibaj.

According to him, he already wanted out of the N120m race, and he is happy Tolani was up with him and gets to flourish on the show.

