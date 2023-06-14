Nigerian Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her millionaire spouse, Prince Ned Nwoko, attended the latter's political inauguration, looking glamorous like a new couple

Regina Daniels took to social media to share a video of herself and her husband at his inauguration, informing the people of Anioma and Delta state that a new era has befallen them

She went on to say that she has complete faith in the people's decision since he is here to work, serve, and drive good change

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, were glammed exquisitely to mark his political inauguration.

The actress took to social media to share a video of the event, which stirred many goodwill messages from her fans and Nollywood colleagues.

Ini Edo and Mercy Aigbe celebrate Regina Daniels at Ned Nwoko's inauguration Credit: @reginadaniels, @iniedo, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Regina once again assured her husband's senatorial zone of good governance and positive change in their community.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for the great people of Anioma and Delta state at large, as their very own has been inaugurated into the red chambers of the 10th national assembly. I am fully confident in the people's choice because he is here to work, serve, and drive positive change. Congratulations, dim oma ❤️."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below

Regina Daniels' colleagues and fans react to her post

iniedo:

"Congratulations baby girl ."

realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations my darling ❤️."

ihemenancy:

"Conratulations Lady G."

unconventionalfarmer:

"Where are his other wives. Why doesn't he bring them to events like this."

amarachiigidimbah:

"Lady G I am super proud of the woman you have become You look so regal I love you ❤️❤️."

obianuju_diamond24:

"Nothing una fit tell me Regina is happy both online and offline ."

Regina Daniels plans huge one-year-old birthday party for 2nd son

Regina Daniels’ second son, Khalifa Nwoko, is getting set to clock one year old.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a cute photo of her son and accompanied it with a caption where she gushed over him.

According to Regina, Khalifa will be turning one in the month of June. Not stopping there, she added that he was the calmest kid ever.

Source: Legit.ng