Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has shared a fun video of him with his female colleague Ebube Obi

In the funny video, Zubby channelled his inner 'Michael Jackson' vibed as he danced to a song by Ebube

The video has since stirred hilarious reactions from many of Zubby and Oluebube's fans and colleagues

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael recently showed his fun side in a video that has stirred hilarious reactions online.

In the video he shared on his official Instagram page, Zubby was seen with his colleague Obio Oluebebe also known as Ebube Obi, who sang and played the guitar while the actor did some dance steps, including the late Michael Jackson's legendary moonwalk.

Zubby Michael shows off dance moves.

Source: Instagram

In a caption, Zubby lamented the stress that comes with movie-making.

“ I don suffer for this business @oluebube.obio ogini ,” he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Zubby Michael's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious reactions that trailed the video as some fans declared Zubby, the new Michael Jackson.

See their comments below:

queenwokoma:

"This one na MICHAEL without Jackson."

charlesinojie:

"Michael Jackson has finally resurrected."

queennwokoye:

" eghuuuuuuuuuuu. This one is micheal Ojanson dance."

prince_eazi44:

"@zubbymichael wetin be this."

mercyosazuwa_:

"Even Michael Jackson nor do reach like this ."

grace_twinz02:

"wahala ooo na d new style of dance be that."

iam_k.c101:

"Why you Dey swim the break dance no be small suffer."

emordi_stephanie:

"The dance is something else."

bankeyjamesnatty:

"Honestly life is good.... Obio Grammy is waiting for you, doings I sight you boss."

phoebe_chinazor:

"Michael na Michael weda na Jackson or zubby .

money_beast00:

"I will always be like you I believe so . I have your karater and your doing so I believe I will be like you one ☝️ day❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Old video of Zubby Micheal and Charles Okocha stirs reactions

An old clip of both actors starring together in a movie emerged online, and it sparked reactions as the two movie stars were seen in their true comic element.

In the video, Zubby tried to intimidate Charles; however, Mr Phenomenal responded in his usual highly charismatic way.

As a result, Charles was forced to break character at some point as he threw away his American accent and went local with Zubby.

