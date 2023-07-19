Nigerian singer Mr Eazi is a year older today, July 19, and his girlfriend Temi Otedola has taken to social media to celebrate him

The billionaire daughter and fashionista tagged herself as the luckiest girl in the world

Temi Otedola also shared photos of beautiful moments she has shared with the singer

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Singer Mr Eazi's fiancee Temi Otedola doesn't hesitate to show off how much she loves him on social media.

The fashion influencer put up an adorable post to celebrate the singer's birthday, today, July 19.

Netizens react as Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi's birthday Photo credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The post contains different photos of some sweet and loved-up moments Temi and her man have shared.

The caption of the billionaire's daughter's post wished Mr Eazi a happy birthday, and she tagged herself as the luckiest girl in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

"luckiest girl in world. happy birthday chale @mreazi."

See Temi's post below:

Netizens react to Temi Otedola's post

The fashionista's post got people gushing over her relationship with Mr Eazi.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

enioluwaofficial:

"What manner of man is Jesus? Hallelujah!❤️"

mreazi:

"Slide 2, my hair dey like Indomie "

ada_la_pinky:

" so sweeetttt love is sweet ooo, wen money enter love is sweeter."

nanamadeinchinagh:

"Eii u know how to chop live in real life, in podcasts and on Instagram too… Abena Temi u spoil there girlfriend of the year."

jesutitomi:

"Only relationship in my book"

officialdtwinz:

"Nah only you fit give us relationship advice happy birthday to the man after your heart."

heisfennfx:

"He no kuku concern the two of you if fuel cost for here or not "

bail_kay__:

"this couple are in their prime and it’s promisingly everlasting love "

oseremekhian:

"God i see what you’re doing for others "

annluo9185:

"Slide 3 for me, when you husband and mummy in a better relationship- god bless this union pls."

zinny_oluwa:

"Single people are in trouble this year, happy birthday Don Eazi "

Temi Otedola issues warning as she spends sweet time Mr Eazi

In a heartwarming display of affection, billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her fiancé, Mr Eazi, captivated fans with a delightful video capturing a tender moment between them.

The lovebirds shared a beautiful time as they stood before the camera, mesmerized by each other's presence.

The beauty influencer mimed a popular TikTok voice recording as she mocked her naysayers with her charming self.

Source: Legit.ng