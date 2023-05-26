A viral clip of ace Nollywood actor Zubby Micheal running into Afrobeat maestro Davido at a bar and hailing him has got people talking online

In the viral clip, Zubby Micheal was seen squatting and jumping while hailing the Unavailable crooner

The Nollywood star has always been a huge fan of the DMW boss, and his recent reaction as he gets to meet the singer in the trending clip that emerged online has stirred emotions

A viral clip of famous Igbo Nollywood superstar Zubby Micheal has sparked reactions online. The movie star was seen behaving like a little boy as he ran into Afrobeat singer Davido at a bar in Lagos.

In the trending clip, the film star was seen behaving excitingly as he squatted before jumping in the air to hail the Feel It singer.

Reactions trail a viral clip of the moment Nollywood actor Zubby squatted and jumped like a kid to greet Davido. Photo credit: @igbobillionaires

Source: Instagram

The Davido, who responded to Zubby's hailing, got up from the lounge chair he was lying on and hugged the actor as they exchanged further pleasantries.

Watch the viral clip below as Zubby Micheal jump like a kid to greet Davido:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@chizzygold:

"See as Zubby Dey jump for this small boy wey he born.... omoh hustle oh."

@azubuikepromise33:

"Big boys full hereooo...."

@Saintdan743:

Star pass star, Zubby sef choke."

@princeowen:

"Zubby Michael a billionaire I love ur dongs keep it up."

@mhizmabel771:

"I have been watching this for like 1hr now."

@Stanleyedegbe:

"Money minded."

@Peacefulwealthneyocity:

"The good heart guy OBO."

@obiankeharnadezha:

"Senior man Zubby. I just de pray the day i go meet u one on one."

Video of Zubby Micheal’s visit to billionaire Mohammed Adah’s mansion goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Anambra, state-born actor Zubby Micheal has sparked reactions online with a video clip he shared after his recent visit to the mansion of real estate billionaire Mohammed Adah.

After the video clip went viral online, Nigerians couldn't help but react to the luxurious look of the billionaire's mansion. The interior decoration of Adah's living room was the talking point of many netizens that responded to the clip.

However, some of the conversations wrongly categorised the billionaire as an Igboman. In contrast, Mohammed Adah is from Benue State.

Source: Legit.ng