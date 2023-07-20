Popular skit maker Sydney Talker has shared lovely pictures of him linking up with celebrity chef Hilda Baci

Sydney Talker also shared a fun video of him and Hilda Baci dancing as he hinted at a new project they were working on

The dance video has, however, triggered reactions from many of the skit maker's fans, as many issued warnings to him

A video of celebrity chef, Hilda Baci and popular skit maker, Sydney Talker, dancing has caused a buzz on social media.

Sydney Talker, who shared the trending video on his TikTok page, was seen dancing with Hilda Baci to a viral song, Anabella, by his signee Khaid while Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Elozonam was seen vibing behind them.

Sydney Talker links up with Hilda Baci. Credit: @hildabaci @sydneytalker @enioluwaofficial

Watch the video below:

Sydney also shared pictures of him and Hild Baci on his Instagram page, hinting at a new project they were working on.

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Sydney Talker and Hilda Baci's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens wondered how popular influencer, Enioluwa, who is a close friend of Hilda Baci would feel about the video.

See the comments below:

Charming:

"hmmm, make Enioluwa catch sidney with that food."

Anahita grandes:

"Belike say kayamata Dey dat food oo cause this Sydney Dey clamb bed."

vvvvvnd:

"Hilda don come feed you for house why you nor go dance boss ."

user6839394332886:

"it's well oh...Abeg Sydney let's deh single pple breathe."

judeituma:

"Sis Hilda don successfully delivered home service for oga syndey ."

lon movies:

"Dey don carry this one enter room ooo."

FOLARINOGUNSOLA:

"@Hilda Baci don cook for una na only food fit make@SYDNEY they dance like this."

Kelvin:

"Avoid me ooo I dey see you with my babe."

Omalo211:

"Make una nor collect this girl from he guy oh ."

Xuccessful _precci:

“Make eni catch u kwa ”.

