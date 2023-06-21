An old video of Nollywood's ace actors, Zubby Micheal and comic Charles Okocha, aka Mr Phenomenal, goes viral online

In the trending clip, both actors were seen putting on quite a show of machismo to who would break first, and as ever, Charles Okocha came through with his weird American accent

Meanwhile, Zubby remained resolute in his local Igbo-bravado as both actors tried to intimidate each other; it was quite a hilarious watch

When you see Zubby Micheal and his controversial colleague, Charles Okocha, together in one clip, expect nothing but premium comedy and bants.

A rare old clip of both actors starring together in a movie recently emerged online, and it has sparked reactions as the two movie stars were seen in their true comic element.

An old clip of Zubby Micheal and Charles Okocha enmeshed in a face-off goes viral. Photo credit: @onejoblessboy

Source: Instagram

In the trending old video, Zubby tried to intimidate Charles; however, Mr Phenomenal responded in his highly charismatic way.

However, Charles Okocha was forced to break character at some point as he threw away his Americana accent and went local with Zubby.

Watch the hilarious exchange between both super-talented actors below:

See the reactions the funny clip stirred online

@REALiykelloyd:

"My brothers ....one love."

@crazycops1:

"I can watch this video over n over again ."

@CinderDerahh:

"Ndi ara obuo ."

@donbiggie04:

"Awon werey Meji ."

@TundeSmilez:

"Awon osinwin meji ."

@itzotuky:

"Like seriously who does this, how can you put these two mad men together in one film."

@Razunruly7:

"Lol I swear my body move ."

@Ochukoofwarri:

"Okocha na werey."

Source: Legit.ng