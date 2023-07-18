The current economic situation in the country seems to be getting to celebrities, as actress Iyabo Ojo recently reacted to the high cost of living

Iyabo Ojo lamented that it was now expensive to live in Nigeria as she expressed concern for the poor

Many of the actress' colleagues as well as fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to share their take

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo has joined many Nigerians in groaning over the current economic situation in the country.

Iyabo Ojo, in a statement via her Instagram page, reacted to the high cost of living as she went on to express concern for the poor.

Iyabo Ojo cries out over the high cost of living. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The mother of two also added that she doesn't want to be stressed by anyone as the cost of living is taking its toll on her.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Everything is expensive, even ....... when the middle class is choking , how will the poor breathe ‍♀️ ?.......... no body should stress me this period ."

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Iyabo Ojo reacts to the Nigerian economic situation

Legit.ng captured some of the comments. see them below:

bukunmioluwasina:

"Hnmmmm."

mrskhunby:

"We should plead to the likes of Toyin Abraham, Lizzy Anjorin , Eniola badmus , lege, Remi surutu, these people can help us talk to people in government , most especially Tinubu.."

nikkieyoo_wears:

"Cost of living ti fe pa living things."

bolajiwasiu50:

"We don’t even know whether the poor are still breathing."

fabricsbytembis:

"It’s either you poor or rich,there’s no middle class again."

teepariola:

"It's all over the world, We are facing the same here in Egypt, in Europe not only in naija."

hopejuwon:

"God is preparing us for the best ni All this shall pass."

Iyabo Ojo's daughter advises ladies to make money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, made headlines after speaking on a podcast.

A video snippet from the podcast was posted on the 22-year-old socialite’s page, and she shared her thoughts on why ladies should make their own money.

According to Priscy, it is important for women to have money because it brings respect. Not stopping there, the socialite added that even when a lady is in a relationship when she has money, she can talk.

Source: Legit.ng