Popular Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, has taken to social media to share her failed dress order experience

The screen goddess revealed she had ordered a dress designed in the form of a hibiscus flower, but got something rather disappointing

Several internet users including colleagues of the actress have taken to the comment section to share thoughts

When it comes to 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiascos, it appears not even celebrities are left out.

In this story, Eve Esin takes center stage as she shares her disappointing - albeit funny - experience.

Esin shared a video of the hibiscus dress she got Credit: @eveesin

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of the dress order she had wanted.

In the video, a Caucasian model strikes a pose in a gigantic hibiscus dress.

However, the clip that follows is a video of an unhappy Esin in what appears to be a poorly-done replication of the dress.

Sharing the video, she explained her situation.

In her words:

"This social media space needs a lil laugh today. I ordered a hibiscus flower style and ended up looking like a bat. @iamnaniboi if not for God and that you spoke to me, I would have written the designer's name( abi carpenter's name) here‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️but let it be. After all my money oooo."

See post below:

Nigerian celebrities react to video of Eve Esin's hibiscus dress

officialujuokoli:

"My concern is your confused look…you did not understand what flying around you….pls help me with that designers number,I wan ask something ."

itshelenpaul:

"The designer try, the camera man did not edit the video and pictures well. The makeup artist too should have covered up. The location and the set you used too ma. Your expression is perfect sis."

officialyetundebakare:

"E be like Umbrella wey heavy rain spoil."

lindaosifo:

"Sis it’s not that bad. You just need to pose differently."

chachaekefaani:

"It’s your facial expression for me."

its_tegadominic:

"Hahahhaha I think say na CALABAR carnival o, oh Iyammi sis."

chivours_hair:

"You fly Abi you no fly? The aim is for you to fly Abeg wear your parachute in peace."

