Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has given fans a snippet of what to expect if she ever features in a gangster movie with new photos

The screen diva revealed shared new pictures to depict the character she would love to play in the movie.

Iyabo's post has since sparked reactions online as her fans revealed that they can't wait to see her play the role of a bad girl

Ace Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo sparked reactions online after she shared new photos of herself dressed in a gangster attire.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to tease her fans about a possible new movie project she might work on.

Actress Iyabo Ojo teases fans with gangster movie Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo's pictures show her dressed in a black jacket and white underwear while she carried a bottle of drink.

She wrote:

“This picture makes me want to shoot a ganster movie”

See her post below:

Netizens reacts to Iyabo Ojo's post

Iyabo Ojo's pictures created a buzz online as her celebrities and fans took to the comment section to air their views about her look.

See some comments below:

@ yhettymahmah19:

"Action poh bi ogogo"

@boy_harry_:

"E dey your body normally"

@theladytoyah:

"Feature me please . I get the charisma Gangster lawa lati aiye 1"

@ijesaekun:

"Idan"

@bieber_swity:

"The return of Arinzo will be a nice idea ma I will personally want to watch or feature in it, I too love that movie"

@ololadeabuta_gracias:

"Na me go do lead role oo even though I no sabi act, use me like that"

@tiannahsplacempire:

"We have made so many motion Memories"

@jiganbabaoja:

"Let’s run it on a low"

@kaffydance:

"Legggooo Gangs of Iyabo !!!!"

@bieber_swity:

Source: Legit.ng