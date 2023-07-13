Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has shared her take on why having money as a lady is important

In a video snippet posted on her Instagram page, Priscy noted that when a person has money, they also have respect

Priscilla went ahead to tell women to stop asking their boyfriends for everything and it raised mixed online reactions

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has once again made headlines after speaking on a podcast.

A video snippet from the podcast was posted on the 22-year-old socialite’s page and she shared her thoughts on why ladies should make their own money.

According to Priscy, it is important for women to have money because it brings respect. Not stopping there, the socialite added that even when a lady is in a relationship, when she has money, she can talk.

She said:

“When you have money you have respect. Even dating a guy, when you have money, you can talk, you have that standard.”

Not stopping there, the young lady condemned ladies who were fond of asking for money for everything from their boyfriends. She advised them to try and get something doing.

In her words:

“It’s not that you would ask for wig, you ask for shoe, you ask for pad. Like! Bro make your hair! You should work, you should get up and try.”

Netizens react to video of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter telling women to make money

Priscilla Ojo’s statements in the viral video earned her a lot of applause from netizens. However, there were a few others who had different opinions.

thisthingcalledfashionn:

“Facts! Facts! FACTS!”

derahs.imperium:

“Some of these men h)ate that you can provide for yourself. They h)ate it with passion.”

adepejuogidiolu:

“Privileged kids speaking. But yes I support the discussion. Some ladies can be annoying especially those that ask for sun on post .”

dat_deboraah:

“Na unah know weytin unah dey talk, My own b say dont ever let a man know dat you have money.”

only__one__oyin:

“It's because you have money that’s why you can talk even if some girls want to work where is the work sef in this Nigeria.”

diiadem:

“My man’s money is sweeter my money is for saving and investing ‍‍.”

tkraynemuzik:

“Baby my soap has finished “ Dey here dey type facts lol.”

thebella.olaoye:

“Self respect shouldn’t be tied to money. Every individual ought to have a healthy self esteem and confidence level either broke or rich. My bf is way richer than I am but knows better than to disrespect me, and so do I him. You look beautiful btw @its.priscy ❤️.”

