The Johnsons' cast and crew members on Monday, July 17, marked the first year of their late colleague Ada Ameh passed on

In a clip shared via actor Charles Inojie's page, the cast and crew remembers of the popular Nigerian sitcom were seen in a solemn mood in honour of the talented actress

Charles, in a statement, said they have been unable to recover from the actress' demise as the whole crew missed her

Monday, July 17, 2023, marked one year actress Ada Ameh passed on, and The Johnson, a popular sitcom series she was a part of, paid tribute to her.

In a clip comprising different pictures from the series shared by actor Charles Inojie on Instagram, other cast and crew members of the sitcom were seen in a solemn mood.

The Johnsons express how much they miss Ada Ameh. Credit: @charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

Charles Inojie, who played the role of Ameh’s husband in the sitcom, stressed that her demise has been hard for them to bear as he revealed they were yet to recover.

He added that the past one year has not been the same without Ameh, adding that they miss her.

Fans react as The Johnsons pay tribute to Ada Ameh

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media users as many took to the comment section to pen tribute to the late actress. See some of the comments below:

obehiinojie:

"Continue to rest in peace Mrs Emuakpo Johnson ."

victorious_stitches:

"Keep resting mama. We miss you. I have lost interest watching since you left."

smart__stitches:

"Keep resting in peace Ada Ameh."

churchill_777:

"How time flies. We miss you everyday Emuakpor Johnson. Your memory lives on ️ ️ ❤️."

samuelokogho:

"It's well may her soul continue to rest in peace."

ivuedaoya:

"Emuakpor Jhonson!!!! E don reach one year wey you waka☹☹☹."

johnson_ezeoma:

"Continue to rest in peace Mrs Emuakpor Johnson. Ada Eme we miss you ."

Charles Inojie speaks on Ada Ameh's death

Charles Inojie opened up about the loss of his friend, colleague and, to an extent, his wife, Ada Ameh.

The veteran actor, who hasn't spoken about the loss of Ada Ameh with the media since she passed nearly a year ago, finally opened up about his Johnson show partner during a discussion with Legit.ng.

Inojie expressed how deeply affected it was for him to have lost such an integral part of the show Johnsons and what they had to do to cover for the actress.

