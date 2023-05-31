Ace Nigerian actor Charles Inojie finally opens up about the loss of his colleague and onscreen wife, Ada Ameh

The veteran, during an interview with Legit.ng spoke about the passing of Ada Ameh and how it affected their sitcom The Johnson and how it affected him personally

Charles Inojie noted that losing the comic actress felt almost like a husband losing a wife who he had been married to for more than 11 years

Famous Nigerian actor and political commentator Charles Inojie recently opened up about the loss of his friend, colleague and, to an extent, his wife, Ada Ameh.

The veteran actor, who hasn't spoken about the loss of Ada Ameh with the media since she passed nearly a year ago, finally opened up about his Johnson show partner during a discussion with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons.

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie finally breaks the silence and reveals how he truly felt when his onscreen wife, Ada Ameh, died. Photo credit: @charlesinojie/@adaameh

During our conversation, Inojie expressed how deeply affected it was for him to have lost such an integral part of the show Johnsons and what they had to do to cover for the actress.

Charles said:

"The loss of Ada Ameh is like a husband losing a wife. That is almost how it has been for me. I have had to be the one playing husband and wife on the Johnson show now. But beyond that, can you throw away the memories of playing husband and wife with someone for 10-11 years?"

The Edo state-born actor continued, saying:

"I and Ada had become like a family, just imagine what that means. It was terrible and it is still a terrible sore for me the show and myself are yet to recover from it. The truth is we may never recover from it. Losing her was like losing a mother figure in the house and we may never recover from that. The loss of Ada was enough to kill the Johnson show."

Charles Inojie says in emotional video shared online from the actress’ final burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the body of recently deceased Nollywood star Ada Ameh was finally laid to rest at her hometown in Otukpo, Benue state, on August 26, 2022.

Videos from the passed movie star's final burial procession were shared online by her close friend, veteran actor Charles Inojie and Empress Njamah.

The actress Empress Njamah could be seen in one of the clips trending online weeping as she bided a final goodbye to her best friend.

