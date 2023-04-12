Actor Charles Inojie has shared a video on Instagram to the delight of his fans and followers on the platform

Apparently, the comic actor ran into controversial music star Portable at the airport, and they filmed a video together

Inojie couldn’t stop laughing as the singer ranted off in his usual manner, and many were spotted in the comment section with mixed reactions

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community following a video he shared on Instagram.

The respected actor ran into controversial singer, Portable, at the airport, and he didn’t let the moment go by just like that.

Actor Charles Inojie meets Portable at airport. Photo: @charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

Inojie had his arm around Portable as a third party filmed a video of the entertainers.

Portable showered accolades on the actor in his usual fashion, but his words were far too much for Inojie, who couldn’t stop laughing.

"I ran into a fellow old boy of Iganmode Grammar School, Ota, the ever effervescent @portablebaeby,” he captioned his video.

See below:

Social media users react

fitmak_official said:

"Very pleasant headache."

mressiet said:

"It's interesting to know you attended IGS @charlesinojie , I also attended Iganmode. Amazing memories."

oluwanifemi_08 said:

"So you and Portable go the same school oh I see."

jerimusic_ said:

“Where you Dey fly Dey go” who no get grace no Dey enter plain”. for the first time I love this guy more money Mr portable more respect and love for you "

freee_maan01= said:

"Once you get home use panadol boss , the shout alone na headache."

bethel_komomo said:

"It is good to be mad if the madness is fetching money and fame."

Portable starstruck as he meets Nollywood's Ogogo

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable Zazu shared a video of him linking up with veteran Yoruba movie star Ogogo.

Portable, who couldn't hide his excitement, repeatedly hyped the actor, who equally went with the flow.

The video, however, stirred some reactions from some of Portable's followers, who advised the actor not to reveal his secret to the singer

Source: Legit.ng