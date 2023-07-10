Nollywood actor Charles Oluomo has marked his 100th birthday by displaying his dancing skills at his celebration

The actor who still looked physically fit danced energetically as his colleague, Iya Rainbow sprayed him with money

Many Netizens have been reacting to the dance move of the actor while others also prayed for long life like that of the veteran thespian

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Oluomo aka Agbako recently turned 100, and he celebrated joyfully with colleagues and his family.

The actor who is known for playing a ‘bad boy’ role in his agile days was celebrated by his colleagues and some other fans.

Nollywood Actor Charles Oluomo aka Agbako shows off his dancing skills at his 100th birthday. Photo credit: @authenticmuy



In the video that was seen by Legit.ng the veteran actor was seen displaying his dancing skills amid cheering backed by talking drums and trumpets.

Agbako who still looked fit despite his age danced with his colleague, Iya Rainbow who sprayed him money.

The video was shared by Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola on his Instagram page. He wrote:

“Unarguably , Baba should be the oldest and most agile Nigerian film actor at 100 years! @guinnessworldrecords , we are expecting your certificate, no need to write you ahead. What a special grace. Happy Birthday Once Again Charly Agbako. Your heart is filled with raw gold. Wishing you joy and good health sir.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Agbako’s 100th birthday celebration

The video generated some comments from Netizens who wondered how a man of his age could still be that fit.

See some comments below:

@mhz_vickyshow wrote:

"100??? Jesus! Talk about “with long life will I satisfy you “! It’s giving long life in good health and sound mind! Even for Mama Rainbow too cos that woman is 80 o!!

@ "muslimreligiontv wrote:

"Subhanallah, I used this opportunity to pray that may Allah grants me long life too. Amin… HAPPY BIRTHDAY baba, more good health sir"

@kennyg_juicy_diva wrote:

"Happy Birthday, sir! I wish you more happiness and well-being"

@pakfundz231 wrote:

"Ijo chicken ni daddy njo"

@eyinimofe200 wrote:

"The way I Dey look this man,This man fit reach 120 or more self"

@younggod100_wrote:

"Baba’s energy is still fully charged and unchanged even at 100!"

@simijoy_ wrote:

"The exact definition of He will satisfy thee with long life"

@shakitisisi wrote:

"Mama Rainbow is 80 or so. Baba is still 20 years older than her. God has really kept him in good health, and 100 dancing like that"

