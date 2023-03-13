Veteran actress Mama Rainbow has taken her fans and followers on an interesting trip down memory lane

The famous movie star shared an epic throwback video showing the election that took place in Lagos back in July 1979

Mama Rainbow went on to describe the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande as the best governor that ever governed the state

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Veteran actress Idowu Phillips, aka Mama Rainbow, recently got her fans and followers on social media talking after taking them on an unexpected trip down memory lane.

The thespian shared an old video which captured the peaceful state of affairs on July 28, 1979, during an election period in the country.

Actress Mama rainbow takes fans on a trip down memory lane. Photo: @mamarainbowofficial

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the actress went on to note that most Nigerians will never forget the impact of the late Alhaji Lateet Kayode Jakande, who turned out to be the best governor that ever emerged from Lagos state.

According to Mama Rainbow, the state has never been able to produce any governor as efficient as Jakande to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Lagos never see a governor like him till date, am glad to be one of the beneficiaries of 1980 free education, free health care, free textbooks, thank you alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande and his deputy alhaji Rafiu Jafojo, and thanks to good leader, a true politician Chief Obafemi Awolowo,” the actress wrote.

See her post below:

Fans react to Mama Rainbow’s post

olafareoladotun said:

"Indirect shot from mamarainbow .. The best governor in lagos state. Lagos never see a governor like him till date hmm. If den never born u for 80's dnt argue wit mama cus mama still experience the current one."

equipoiseng.com_ said:

"Mummy, everything can't be free again like then o! The population is higher than the capital resources. How many work? How many pay tax?"

omolah_nimonje said:

"That was when Nigerian leaders are sane...may God return a better Nigeria through the new erected president of Nigeria."

xamkido said:

"Nah this man give my parents free education. Morning and afternoon school section Dey then I guess."

omobola_diamond said:

"Omg! Free books and maths set, we will line up for lunchtime time with our sch lunch plastic bowl (abo fuji rege) pry school was the best then."

just_undees said:

"My family benefited from Jakande housing in Lagos... He built and allocated houses for the masses not all these current millions of naira houses.. Alhaji lateef Jakande is the best Lagos state governor so far..."

officialdr.akin said:

"Jakande actually built Lagos! With the original plans he had, before he was betrayed and it was hijacked."

blissfamily_ said:

"Election in Nigeria should be changed. We are in 21st century. We need digital voting. We should be able to vote from the comfort of our homes... Just my opinion ma."

Sanwo Olu spotted campaigning at church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu joined worshippers at a church in Lagos over the weekend and made sure also to exchange pleasantries.

A video captured the Lagos governor, who is seeking re-election, standing at the entrance to share handshakes with congregants.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video, with some people noting that Sanwo-Olu is scared of the LP effect.

Source: Legit.ng