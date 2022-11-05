Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillps aka Mama Rainbow, is in the news after she spoke on her quest for riches when times were hard

The movie star and prophetess revealed that many years ago after the death of her husband, one of her children advised her to become a witch

She added that the child took her to where she would become initiated but changed his mind after hearing the condition involved

Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips, also known as Mama Rainbow, caused a big buzz on social media after she spoke in an interview on how she almost became initiated into witchcraft.

In the interview with Daily Trust, the movie star and prophetess made it known that things were not always rosy for her.

According to her, she was broke in the early days of her career after her husband died a few years after their marriage and she had to fend for the kids by herself.

She then recounted how one of her children persuaded her to become a witch so that she will be rich.

Mama Rainbow said:

“Whenever one of my sons saw me with a Bible he would ask what I was doing with it. At a point, he said he would take me to where I could become a witch and I agreed. He said that once I became a witch we would be okay.”

The movie star then went ahead to explain that she agreed to follow her son to where she would get initiated into witchcraft.

However, on getting there, the condition laid down for her to become initiated made the same child who took her there to take her hand and lead her away from the place.

She said:

“I agreed and he took me somewhere, but before God and man, when I got there and they told me the requirements, I was shocked. They said it was the child I loved the most that would be used for sacrifice.

“I told the person that it was the child I loved most that brought me to the place. At that point, my son held my hand and said it was time to go home.”

Nigerians react as Mama Rainbow shares how her child advised her to become a witch

After the movie star opened up, her story made the rounds on social media and got Nigerians talking. Read what some of them had to say below:

bube_aji:

"E for continue na. Shey him wan make money?"

nks_kitchen:

"Guy said e never reach that one ooo mummy make we dey go back abeg "

magamudi:

"Well, na him you for use. What a paradox"

adesamh:

"The story sounds like nollywood movie tho "

malikdeking:

"Madam you never ready talk the true story "

wazi_ri0:

" mama u de dull urself u for use am cos na him de fine wetin way no lost "

iambayo_:

"Is that witchcraft or money ritual? This story sef never clear sha"

yeancute_hairs:

"So as e Dey be for film, e don happen to you for real life too?? Abi na one scene for your movie you Dey tell us? "

terry__west:

"Baba no want die but him want make una fresh by all means "

bisolhar:

"Movie abi real life?"

Mama Rainbow clocks 80

It was a celebration galore as Yoruba veteran actress Mama Rainbow had her 80th birthday party in Lagos.

The party was a double celebration as Mama Rainbow also used the occasion to mark her 55th year on stage in the movie industry.

A clip from the party showed the moment an excited Mama Rainbow displayed some dance moves amid cheers from those at her table.

