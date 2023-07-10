Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki has taken to social media to reveal how fans have turned him into a bank

In the video on his page, the movie star lamented about how different manners of monetary requests grace his DM everyday

Aki noted that he also has responsibilities and if he keeps sharing money the way people ask, he would go broke

Popular small-sized movie star Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki has urged people constantly coming into his DM online to ask for money to stop.

In a video on his page, the comic actor revealed he was angry and described the kind of messages he gets in his DM online with people begging for huge and small amounts of money.

Netizens react as Aki calls out beggars in his DM Photo credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Aki added that someone had asked him for $35,000 (N29.7m), just one of the amny outrageous beggars he has encountered.

He further said that he can't go about giving in to people's demands, his money would finish as everyone is feeling the hard economy the country is facing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actor wrote:

"My DM is... crazy."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Aki's video

The actor's video generated mixed reactions with people sharing their experiences as well.

Read comments gathered below:

officialtedy__:

"Na u Dey open dm …ordinary me no Dey even send some people wey Dey my dm."

angelaeguavoen:

"Bank of industry "

darksiderevealed:

"Someone asked for $35,000??? My God!!! "

jumokeomojola:

"Okay i know this is not funny but I’m here laughing out loud it’s the oga i beg i beg for me it is well."

charlesinojie:

"Find us something jor. I'm ur number one fan. I just need 15 thousand pounds to pay for my school fees in the UK."

shinapeller:

" “it will finish”. E no go finish by God’s grace. "

official__prince_comedian:

"Baba among all these people. Have u tried helping even if is one person ?"

dkingofafrica:

"Naso 100m go turn to 10k "

ssmyman:

"Hahaha hahaha. People beg and beg. People refuse to live according to their income. They want iPhone and can never keep their eye simple."

exceptional3020:

"But this is annoying honestly, this is why so many celebrities don't open messages because of this beg beg, I have contacted about three people for an important business or something else that is not related to this begging stuff but they won't read the message because of too much Abeg Abeg."

silkychyma:

"Oga na you dey cause am! You are on every post, every gooddamn post I swear to God, see Osita is always online too but you will never know!"

botstudioz:

"Na really Bank of Industry!!!! They will bill u as if u nor get bills."

Osita Iheme & Chinedu Ikedieze roll back the years in viral clip

A video of veteran Nigerian comic actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki and Pawpaw, sparked reactions online.

Aki and Pawpaw, in the trending clip, were seen thrilling an audience with some of their banging tunes from years back.

It was a song they performed in one of the evergreen movies, Reggae Boys. The clip brought back memories as the pair gleefully delivered an excellent performance.

Source: Legit.ng