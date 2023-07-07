Renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido finally breaks his silence as he makes a public appearance online after being accused of impregnating multiple ladies

Davido, in the trending clip on his page, thanked his fans for staying loyal to him and for supporting his album Timeless

The Afrobeat superstar also noted that he was happy and appreciated everything happening around him despite the infidelity allegations levelled against him

Ace Nigerian music superstar Davido finally broke his silence with a recent clip he shared on his Insta-story earlier today, Friday, July 7, 2023.

The singer completely ignored the pregnancy scandal and allegations against him by American adult film star Anita Brown.

Ace singer Davido finally breaks the silence and speaks amidst the pregnancy allegations against him. Photo credit: @davido/@ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

In the post, however, Davido instead talked about his upcoming show set to take place in Houston, Texas.

The Afrobeat artist also noted during the live video that he was genuinely happy and really appreciated everything happening around him.

Davido also took time out to thank his fans for staying loyal to him and for supporting his album. He further expressed that his album has been doing outrageous numbers that he never expected.

However, netizens reacted to the clip differently as some slammed the singer for not addressing the pregnancy allegations others hailed him for staying clear.

Watch the video of Davido making a public appearance for the first time after pregnancy allegations:

See how fans reacted to Davido's video

@blessed_mikky:

"One man wey be whole industry. You don really give people High. BP since 31st March shaaa. And u ain’t stopping anytime soon."

@blaqgreek:

"Pls push kante and na money video I just feel they are the Grammy songs."

@amkplus:

"The biggest artist in the whole world, nobody come close, no competition, my idolo please i need feel video asap."

@zibahchychy:

"Hopefully a girl is not in the hotel room with him."

@official_edoboy1:

"Thanking fans for supporting waywardness and judging others like Maria and yul."

@liripounds:

"David which woman voice i Dey hear for that room so? I no want wahala o."

@laniandlaw:

"Guinness World Record Holder of Baby Daddy A Thon. Jagunlabi!!!!!!!!!!!!."

@thebeautifulone_94:

"Anita is about to start ranting in 5.4.3.2.1."

@iamyovwi:

"Thank God for making you fruitful too, “father Abraham has many sons."

@realestsandy:

"OBO dey wan beat me scatter cus I dey defend my fav but I ain’t given up."

@tinie.temper:

"His voice is no longer deep like before."

