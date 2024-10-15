Bimbo Akintola has told her fan to question actresses so that they can know their source of wealth

She said a lot of people come to her and tell her that actresses are very rich, but she usually tells them she does not know about that because she is not rich

Her utterance sparked reactions among fans who also shared their thought about the source of most actresses' wealth

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has triggered her fans to ask questions from her colleagues so that they can know the source of their wealth.

The movie star, who supported Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition, noted during an interview that a lot of fans approach her and inform that actresses are rich. She explained that she used to tell them that she does not know because she was not rich.

Bimbo Akintola speaks about wealth. Photo credit @bimboakintola

Source: Instagram

According to her, most of the wealth flaunted on social media might not be true and can be true at the same time because she knows what most people earn and can earn in the movie industry.

Bimbo Akintola shares what actresses earn

In the recording, the thespian noted that most streaming platforms including Africa Magic just started paying N4 million for movies. Before, Africa Magic was paying N1.2 million.

The lady, who was criticised for being single at 50 also mentioned that maybe the money they flaunt on social media was from their families or from other businesses.

In her words:

"For a lot of actresses, people can't understand where the money is coming from. Because we all know what the industry is all about. We all know what people earn. We all know what you can earn. Except you have money from home, maybe you're from a rich family, then some of the lifestyle we see especially on social media can be real. And if it's real, where is it from?

See the video here:

What fans said about Akintola's video

Reactions have trailed what Akintola said about her colleagues. Here are some of the comments below:

@kiitfoundation:

"Love that she stated her point without criticizing or shaming others."

@cellarrouge:

"I love that she's spitting facts! I even love more her eloquence. Listened to everything."

@musaolamide21:

"Very eloquent... smooth."

@wale_owolabi_:

"Endorsement and other commercial engagements."

@annsoftlife:

"I too love Bimbo. Kaii. She speaks and acts Eloquently."

@sommebi:

"I could listen to Bimbo speak for a whole day. I have always loved her."

@chioma_awudu:

"A lot of them have businesses and investments not just their acting career.while some are ripping from where they have sowed .So yes I will category say a lot of them are smart working actors."

@kinibigdeal1:

"Bimbo is top tier always! Very eloquent."

@akintilolola:

"She didn’t get chairman like others. Because she too has done her own."

@houseoftonia:

"Bimbo she decided to shakes a table that these babes has been managing for so long."

Bimbo Akintola marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that there was no doubt that the actress was loved by her colleagues.

The actress recently turned a year older, and she shared the good news online.

Fans and colleagues gathered in Bimbo's comment section to show her love

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng