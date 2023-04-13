Actor Adeniyi Johnson and his wife Seyi Edun are preparing for a big party for their twins, and their colleagues have been showing them love

Adeniyi shared pictures of gifts he received, including a cow from Nollywood couple Afeez Owo and Mide Martins

The actor also showed off a ram he received from his colleague Ijebu as he expressed his surprise

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has taken to his Instagram page to acknowledge his colleagues for donating gifts to him and his wife for the success of their twins' upcoming party, which is set to take place on April 30.

Adeniyi, while showing off the cow donation he received from Nollywood couple, Afeez Abiodun aka Afeez Owo and Mide, revealed his family had received more than enough as he expressed gratitude to his colleagues.

Adeniyi Johnson appreciates colleagues.

Source: Instagram

In another post, the father of two said the twins' party might be the first where the celebrant didn't spend a kobo.

See his post below:

Below is a post showing the cow Mide Martins and Afeez Owo donated:

See Adeniyi Johnson's post acknowledging the drinks Femi Adebayo donated:

See the ram actor Ijebu donated below:

Fans react to Adeniyi Johnson's appreciation post

See some of their comments below:

_ifeoluwani:

"Twins ‍♀️ are known for Blessing! Your family is blessed ❤️."

elliz_praize:

"More blessings will locate the twins shall be a source of joy to u n the money,u will not wipe over them ur joy will last forever ijn."

angy_talks01:

"Please give us location ooooo."

mide_luxury_hub:

"Congratulations once again sir❤️."

aduramigbakehinde:

"This is y I love my name o we are such a blessing,aka blessed children ."

olori_flawless:

"❤️❤️❤️twins are blessed child."

morels_closet:

"You deserve it Pappyif only you knew what u were doing for people in their own time is contribution (Ajo) I believed you would have done more than u didbesides Awon Oba omo have their own special grace abi u don forget who dem beso enjoy it Pappy."

Source: Legit.ng