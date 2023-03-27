Actor Femi Adebayo is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Holy Pilgrimage as Muslims across the world take part in the Ramadan fast

In a video, the actor was seen praying for prosperity for himself and his colleagues in the movie industry

The actor’s action stirred different reactions from many of his fans, while some of his colleagues applauded him

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has taken to his social media timeline to share pictures of him in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Femi Adebayo shares pictures of him in Mecca. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

In the caption of the picture of him on holy pilgrimage, Femi wrote:

"Supplications rendered! May we receive grant to them AMEN! Like & Comment AMEN if you can read this, and yours will not elude you."

See the picture below:

Femi Adebayo prays for colleagues

Femi, who is a staunch Muslim, was also seen in a video shared by his colleague Ibrahim Chatta as he prayed for an association in Nollywood, African Men Entertainment Kings known as AFRIMEK.

The actor, the Mayor of the group, prayed for the members' prosperity.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to video of Femi Adebayo in Mecca

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from the likes of Adeniyi Johnson, Deyemi, among others, see them below:

adeniyijohnson:

"I love love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

disco_sound_:

"YA’LLAH I want to send my mother to MECCA this year this month please accept my prayers ALLAH."

oyinda.olaitan:

"U only pray for ur colleges, at umra what of we your fans we need prayers too now Allahumo Amin to ur prayers ."

deyemitheactor:

"Ati awa honorary members! ."

babaplus:

"I connect my soul to every bit of blessings that concerns Ramadan ."

adekunsaheed310:

"Allahumo amin Yarobi I love my brother."

Source: Legit.ng